Although Zoran Zaev as Prime Minister announced that the VAT refund from scanning fiscal receipts will be increased to 2,400 denars per quarter, however, these days the deputies are expected to vote for an increase of only 300 denars, so instead of the barely collected 1,800 denars per user there is a possibility to refund 2,100.

If we also count this lie as one of the endless lies of the then prime minister, now the so-called philanthropist, that “a word is a word” we expected at least from the director of the Public Revenue Office, Sanja Lukarevska, who said just a few months ago that the refund as of January 1, 2023 will be 2,400 denars.