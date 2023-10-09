EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL1) will become cheaper by three from midnight, and EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasolines by MKD 2.50 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission decided today.

The new price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) will be MKD 83, Extra light household oil will be MKD 82, EUROSUPER BS-95 will be sold for MKD 81, and EUROSUPER BS-98 for MKD 83.00 per liter.

The price of M-1 NS fuel is reduced by 0.886 denars and one kilogram will cost 45.087 denars