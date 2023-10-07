The people of Skopje can rest assured that they won’t be left without heating, that’s a definite commitment. However, the decision regarding the cost is still pending. Currently, the primary objective is to maximize the use of thermal energy from TE-TO to minimize expenses, according to Bislimovski, the head of Regulatoryna.

The situation has become problematic due to ongoing tensions between ESM and the City of Skopje for several months, as they dispute responsibility for the new heat pipe on the “Belasica” bridge, and no solution has been reached.

The heat pipe sustained damage approximately four months ago during a fire that engulfed the Belasica bridge. Since then, there has been a lack of progress, and the issue remains unresolved.

In the interim, the Regulatory Office has issued a warning that the rehabilitation work must be completed promptly to prevent a potential surge in prices. This is still pending, President Bislimovski stated, and he further revealed that the decision regarding the new heating price also depends on it.

The president of RKE also confirmed that the reduced daily electricity tariff will be implemented starting from December 1. It will be applicable from 13:00 to 15:00, and during the first ten days of December, most households will have access to it.

Everyone will have access to the reduced tariff once the meters are fully reset.