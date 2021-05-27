VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski accuswed the Zaev Government of completely abandoning any work on the express way that was supposed to link Prilep to the main Corridor 10.

Work began in 2015, but stopped just a year and a half later, in 2017, when Zaev came to power. He stopped all construction and left the citizens of Prilep, Bitola, Resen, Mogila, Demir Hisar and Krusevo to drive along the narrow and dangerous road through the Derven gorge and the Pletvar mountain pass. Building this road will be priority number one for VMRO-DPMNE after we win the next elections, Nikoloski said.

The entire Pelagonija valley depends on the road for access both to the capital Skopje and to the E-75 highway connecting Macedonia to Serbia and Greece. The Spanish Rubau company won the contract for a portion of this express way, but abandoned it after it was met with constant obstructions from the Zaev regime. It’s just one of the major infrastructure projects started under the Gruevski Government that were either slowed down or completely abandoned by Zaev.