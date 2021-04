The number of furloughed textile workers stood at 6,000 last week. Only in Stip, which is Macedonia’s main textile base, 3,500 workers were furloughed – about half of the total number in about 70 mills, said Kiril Naskov from the local textile chamber.

Companies are losing demand from their European partners due to the overall economic decline. Some of the smaller plants have decided to close down entirely, Naskov told MIA.