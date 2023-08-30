A total of 37% of Macedonian citizens are not satisfied with the water distribution, while 62% demand better electricity distribution, the latest poll by the Macedonian Organization of Customers (MOC).

According to MOC Chairperson, Marijana Lonchar Velkova, the citizens are also dissatisfied with the public transport and they don’t expect any improvements in any of the public services.

Lonchar Velkova also called upon the government to investigate if there is any kind of conspiracy by merchants to raise the prices, because the prices of food went wild this summer, which is not justified by any economic reason.

MOC informed that the pending new law on customer protection will also stipulate the rights of the so-called “vulnerable customers”, and it will promote a new segment – a “customer complaint” which will concern all public services.