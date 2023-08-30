The prices of the basic foodstuff must be frozen, the Macedonian Organization of Customers (MOC) demands.

According to MOC Chairperson Marijana Lonchar Velkova, the foodstuff takes an enormous piece of the average Macedonian family’s budget, and any rise in the prices falls exclusively on the customers’ expense.

MOC also demands that the Committee for Protection of Competition investigates if there is a conspiracy by the food merchants to abuse the situation for their profits.