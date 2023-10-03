Vasil Bozhkov Cherepot from detention in Bulgaria and from the American blacklist with Grubi’s amen to partner in business with Macedonia? Lotaria’s advertisement for the selection of a company with which it will form three new companies is like a sketch for the Bulgarian 8888.bg of Cherepot, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE is asking to open an investigation and investigate the case surrounding the advertisement published by Lotaria.