Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE at the beginning of the campaign “It’s important!” Changes depend on you” from Ohrid, when asked if the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski was making theater or a real expression of dissatisfaction by saying that he did not support the Amnesty Law, he said that Spasovski had two options.

– Spasovski has two options. One option is if he does not agree to leave the government, Mickoski said.

According to Mickoski, the second option that Spasovski has is to remain silent and accept that those who are covered by this law are notorious criminals, people who traded in illegal substances or known as drug dealers, laundered money, committed extortion, committed violence and so on.