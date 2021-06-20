Real-estate developer and copper magnate Vanco Cifliganec increased his share of the Komercijalna Banka, Macedonia’s largest bank, to 15 percent. Cifliganec purchased nearly 49,000 Komercijalna shares over the week, and now holds 341,860 shares.

The move comes as he announced he is moving his real-estate business to Serbia, unhappy with the lack of opportunity to continue building in downtown Skopje. Cifliganec’s Adora company is a major player in the residential development in Skopje, and has enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Zaev regime.

Adora was recently the target of a media investigative report which alleged that he is systematically cheating his customers, by misrepresenting the size of the apartments he is selling.