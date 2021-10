Komercijalna Bank seized two valuable real-estate properties from a company linked to businessman Trifun Kostovski, citing claims of 7.3 million EUR in loans.

Kostovski’s Eurostandard Bank collapsed last year and Kostovski blamed the managers who, he said, were handing loans to shell companies linked to the ruling SDSM party.

Komercijalna bank now seized the Post Bank building and the Palace Macedonia mall – both valuable locations in downtown Skopje.