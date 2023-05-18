The Skopje-based Criminal Court has ordered 30-day detention for members of criminal groups suspected of the illegal sale of drugs and weapons. One person, due to a health condition, is on house arrest, whereas detention of three others, who are at large, will be executed when they are found.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, after a several-month-long criminal investigation operation. According to the provisions of the Criminal Code, perpetrators of the crime of “unauthorized production and placing on the market of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors” face a prison sentence of at least five years, while perpetrators of the crime of “unauthorized production, possession and trafficking in weapons or explosive substances” face a prison sentence of at least eight years.