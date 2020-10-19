Out of 771 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 161 new cases were registered in Skopje-90, Kumanovo-11, Stip-2, Prilep-6, Tetovo-5, Veles-4, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-15, Strumica-8, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovis-1, Kocani-3 , Probistip-2, Berovo-6, Valandovo-1, Delcevo-2, Kicevo-2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 154 recovered patients from all over the country.

12 people died, including 7 patients from Skopje (aged 56, 86, 71, 57, 41, 86 and 82), one patient from Struga (aged 67), one from Tetovo (aged 85), one from Bitola (aged 68), one from Kavadarci (aged 56) and one patient from Prilep (aged 63).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 23,788 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 17,392 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 846. At the moment, there are 5,550 active cases across the country, of which 2,674 in the capital Skopje.