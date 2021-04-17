A few hours after midnight at the Cardiology Clinic, a 27-year-old boy got his new heart from a female donor of a similar age who died in a car accident.

At 3:33 a.m. this morning, a 27-year-old boy got his new donated heart. This is the second heart transplant in the history of the country performed at the Cardiac Surgery Clinic. Congratulations to all colleagues and thanks to the whole team who worked tirelessly throughout the evening. This is a huge success of the Macedonian healthcare, which would not have been possible without the consent for organ donation from the family of the young patient who lost her life prematurely. I am proud of my colleagues, Health Minister Venko Filipce wrote on Facebook early on Saturday.