The election campaign for the 2021 Local Elections scheduled for October 17 kicks off Monday (September 27) and will last 20 days before election day.

Election participants, political parties and independent candidates have already announced the start of the campaign, as well as the activities that will follow. Most of the candidates for mayors and councilors have already had informal meetings with citizens and presentation of their programs on social networks. The campaign ends at midnight on October 15.

The second round of elections will be held on October 31, and the campaign for the second round will last until midnight on October 29.

The SEC previously confirmed 303 lists for mayors and 567 for councilors. The order of the candidates on the ballot was determined by a draw at a session of the SEC, and due to the current situation with Covid-19, the representatives of the political parties, coalitions and groups of voters were not present.

1,824,864 voters are eligible to vote in the local elections on October 17, 2021. The SEC closed the Voters’ List at a session on Friday.

For the first time, fingerprints scanners will be used in the 2021 Local Elections in order to establish the voter’s identity and to avoid possible voting irregularities.