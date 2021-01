The Sia Vista poll conducted in late December shos that 44.5 percent of Macedonians are willing to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Against them are 39.9 percent who said “no”. Another group of 14.7 percent took a “wait and see” attitude. The poll was conducted on 1,523 participants. The vaccines are still not available in Macedonia, with February given as the earliest time we could expect to have some modest, early vaccination efforts.