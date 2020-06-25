There were 1,279 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 153 new COVID-19 cases registered in Macedonia, of which 66 in Skopje, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

New cases were also reported in Kumanovo – 13, Stip – 13, Prilep – 2, Tetovo – 20, Struga – 7, Bitola – 1, Ohrid – 7, Kriva Palanka – 1, Kocani – 1, Probistip – 1, Sveti Nikole – 3, Kicevo – 6, Resen – 12.

The Institute of Public Health registered 75 patients who have recovered. Of these, in Skopje – 47, Stip – 13, Prilep – 1, Tetovo – 3, Struga – 2, Veles – 1, Ohrid – 3, Kavadarci – 1, Gevgelija – 2, Kocani – 1, Probishtip – 1.

Six patients passed away, one from Skopje, two from Stip, and one each from Tetovo, Ohrid and Resen.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 5,595 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 2,166 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 265.

At the moment, there are 3,164 active cases across the country, of which 1,800 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 55,735 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the country.