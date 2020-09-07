Out of 484 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 37 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Monday.

Most new cases were registered in Gevgelija-12, Skopje-9, Prilep-5 and Tetovo-3. One new case was registered in Debar, Gostivar, Strumica, Radovis, Kocani, Probistip, Delcevo and Kratovo each.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 251 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Moreover, six coronavirus patients from different cities, aged 55-86, passed away.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 15,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 12,486 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 623.

At the moment, there are 2,018 active cases in the country, of which 591 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 158,003 tests have been carried out in Macedonia.