Out of 2,634 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 640 new cases were registered in:

-Skopje 272

-Kumanovo 43

-Debar 5

-Stip 17

-Prilep 41

-Tetovo 41

-Struga 4

-Veles 11

-Bitola 10

-Ohrid 24

-Kavadarci 41

-Gostivar 12

-Gevgelija 11

-Strumica 24

-Kriva Palanka 2

-Radovis 9

-Kocani 20

-Probistip 3

-Berovo 2

-Valandovo 3

-Vinica 4

-Delcevo 3

-Sveti Nikole 7

-Kicevo 17

-Resen 4

-Negotino 10

12 people died, two patients from Veles (aged 79 and 89), seven patients from Skopje (aged 63, 78, 70, 73, 70, 71 and 64), one patient from Prilep (aged 73), one from Stip (aged 72) and one patient from Strumica (aged 85).

The Public Health Institute registered today 143 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 25,473 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 18,047 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 874. At the moment, there are 6,552 active cases across the country.