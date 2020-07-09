697 COVID-19 patients and people in self-isolation registered at the State Election Commission (SEC) to vote in July 15 early parliamentary elections by Wednesday midnight, when registration deadline expired.

In addition, 9,020 sick, frail and voters with chronic illness applied to vote.

COVID-19 patients in home isolation and those issued self-isolation orders, who have registered to vote, will cast their ballot on July 13.

Persons who will test positive to COVID-19 or placed in self-isolation after July 8, will not be able to register to vote.

Sick, frail and voters with chronic illness will vote on July 14.

The deadline for voting of people who are in detention expires on July 11.

On election day, July 15, polling stations will open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.