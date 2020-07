Macedonia

Nikoloski: In despair, Zaev spreads fake news over the upcoming defeat through media outlets close to him

I see Zaev, aware that he will lose, spreading fake news through the media outlets that are close to him. I say one thing, they spin another. Despair!, says the head of VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate list the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski. People laugh at them. White cannot be black....