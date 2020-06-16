The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that 134 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Macedonia over the past 24 hours, 8 patients have died, while 34 have recovered.

Most of the new cases are registered in Skopje (97), then Tetovo (11), Resen (7), Kumanovo (5), Struga (3), Krusevo (2), Kicevo (2), and Prilep, Veles, Bitola, Kavadarci, Valandovo, Kratovo and Negotino with one case each.

Of the recovered, 6 are from Skopje, 23 from Kumanovo, two from Prilep and from Veles and one from Tetovo.

Three patients from Skopje, aged 68, 65 and 76, passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. A 77-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman from Skopje died at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A 68-year-old man from Kumanovo died at the Clinic of Urology in Skopje.

Two patients, aged 67 and 71, passed away in Tetovo hospital and were confirmed positive to the virus postmortem.

There were 1,173 tests made in the past 24 hours, the press release reads. Of these, 95 were carried out within the screening process of kindergartens in Stip and Ohrid and test results came back negative.

A total of 45,054 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Macedonia.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the country has registered 4,289 cases. 1,757 people recovered and the number of active cases is 2,331.

Death toll has reached 201.