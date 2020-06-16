ODIHR will be deploying a Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM) to the early parliamentary elections in Macedonia, and we plan to send the observation team on 19 June and be ready to start work on 22 June, ODIHR spokesperson Katya Andrusz told MIA.

The SEAM is made up of a team of seven experts, who will be based in Skopje and follow all aspects of the electoral process from there.

The mission will carefully assess how far the election is held in line with OSCE commitments and other international standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation, Andrusz said.

We were forced to suspend our election observation mission to the early parliamentary elections in Macedonia due to the travel restrictions and health concerns that followed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The health of our colleagues is always a priority. The safety considerations as well as continuing restrictions on international travel and limitations on entry to the countries holding elections are creating challenges for all our election-related activities and particularly for the deployment of long- and short-term observers, who are sent directly by OSCE countries, she noted.

As always in the countries in which ODIHR observes, we will cooperate with the authorities throughout the election process, Andrusz added.

Following an official invitation to observe the early parliamentary elections in the Republic of Macedonia, and in accordance with its mandate, ODIHR is preparing to deploy a Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM). In this respect, ODIHR is currently seeking to recruit external consultants for the election process, including head of mission, deputy head of mission, political analyst, election analyst, voter registration analyst, legal analyst, media analyst, the organization said in a press release.