Of the new 134 COVID-19 patients registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 97 are from Skopje, the Health Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

According to Health Ministry statistics, a total of 1995 cases have been registered in the capital by Monday, of which 1323 are still active.

Most active coronavirus cases in Skopje are registered in the municipality of Cair – 302, followed by Aerodrom – 118, Butel – 110, Centar – 105, Gazi Baba – 104.

Under 100 active COVID-19 patients have been registered in the municipalities of Saraj – 96, Karpos – 94, Kisela Voda – 64, Gjorce Petrov – 53, Studenicani – 52, Suto Orizari – 40, Aracinovo – 33, Ilinden – 27.

Moreover, less than 10 active cases have been recorded in the following municipalities: Petrovec – 9, Sopiste – 8, Cucer Sandevo – 7, Zelenikovo – 1.

Two of the active coronavirus patients, the press release read, are foreign nationals.