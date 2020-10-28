The Healthcare Ministry today reported the by far worst daily numbers of new infections. Out of 2,647 tests, 870 came back positive – a rate of 32 percent.

Half of the new cases are in the capital Skopje. Tetovo has 64 new cases, Strumica 55 and Veles – 38. This brings the number of active cases just under 8,000, which is another grim record in the course of the epidemic, which is currently spiking in Macedonia and across Europe.

Fourteen patients died over the past 24 hours. Their ages ranged from 51 to 83. The deaths were reported in Skopje (3), Kumanovo (3), Prilep (2), Debar, Tetovo, Veles, Strumica, Radovis and Kratovo. The death toll stands at 963.

The two main clinics in Skopje, which treat the most severe Covid-19 cases, admitted 21 new patients and currently care for 198 – two of them on mechanical ventilation. The Kozle hospital cares for 10 adults and 11 children. The Bitola and Stip regional centers treat 64 and 48 patients, respectively. General hospitals across Macedonia have nearly 300 patients in their coronavirus wards.