A forty-four-year-old man from Skopje is suspected of having killed his three-month-old baby on the night between Sunday and Monday, the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje informed today, which opened an investigation into the case.

As it informs, the suspect is charged with murder under Article 123 paragraph 2 point 2, that is, murder during domestic violence, for which, according to the criminal code, a prison sentence of at least 10 years to life imprisonment is provided.