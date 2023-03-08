Patients struggling with cystic fibrosis have been informed that the trikafta drug has been procured and that doses are in Macedonia.

One of the patients, Blagojce Ilievski, who even met with President Stevo Pendarovski to plead that the public healthcare fund purchases the extremely expensive drug, died last month.

Fiki Gaspar, head of the association of patients with this rare illness that causes suffocation, said that they are waiting for the drug to be distributed after a shipment arrived on Monday.