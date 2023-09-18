Hristijan Mickoski withdrew from the amendments to the Criminal Code, says Ali Ahmeti in a major interview on TV21.

The leader of DUI says that in secret meetings between him, Zoran Zaev and Nikola Gruevski, a lot was discussed and agreed on those changes, and he thought that everything was agreed, but the new president of VMRO-DPMNE Mickoski withdrew.

There is no agreement with VMRO-DPMNE to approve the constitutional amendments, adds Ahmeti to the question of whether the amendments to the CC are a certain agreement for the approval of the Constitution.