Dimitar Kovachevski gave 40 million euros to his friend and colleague Marko Andonov through the company Aitonix directly through two tenders, according to the party announcement of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Two software license tenders within 3 years, the first 15 million euros in 2020 and 25 million euros in 2023.

The company Aitonix is owned by Marko Andonov, whom the government appointed as the honorary consul of Georgia in Macedonia, this means that he receives diplomatic status with the task of promoting the interests of a foreign government that appoints him. The tenders that the company Aitonix, receives are for licenses for computer programs and thus should guarantee cyber security.

Kovacevski’s government pays 40 million euros for software licenses to a company run by a consul of another country, and for a whole year schools were the target of cyber attacks, VMRO-DPMNE points out.