The alarm threshold in Skopje isn’t exceeded at the moment, but there may be an increase in PM10 particles in the upcoming days, says the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning Friday.

Therefore, the Ministry issues the following recommendations:

Vehicles should not be used unnecessarily,

Multiple people ride in one vehicle at the same time,

To use public transport,

Burnt waste oil, varnished or painted wood and furniture waste, styrofoam, PET packaging, pieces of rubber and any synthetic material should not be used for room heating.

Use wood stoves correctly.

In addition, the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Macedonia is that the most vulnerable population (children, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases of the pulmonary and cardiovascular system, with a special risk for patients with pulmonary asthma) should limit their movement and activities. in an open space in the polluted zones of the city.