Postponing the census is unacceptable for the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative coalition. This coalition is against the postponement of the registration and warns that they will use all democratic means for this process to continue.

Ali Ahmeti did what he did together with Gruevski to prevent the census, today in 2021 he is with Zaev to prevent this process again. They should know that Albanians are not orphans in this country, there is an Albanian opposition coalition that will protect their identity, Gashi said.

The leader of the Alliance, Ziadin Sela, said that they would prevent changes to the Census Law through the Badinter mechanism.