Alliance for the Albanians chooses Arben Taravari as acting president of party Macedonia 18.09.2022 / 11:01 Gostivar mayor, Arben Taravari has been elected new acting president of the Alliance for the Albanians, party posted Saturday on Facebook. The decision was made at today's party Central Assembly. Arben Taravari
