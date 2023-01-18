There are chances for the Alliance for Albanians to join the Government, but that will also depend on the political agreement, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said Wednesday.

Alliance for Albanians has an expressed political will which is “for” the European concept of the state. Will it join the Government? Yes, there are chances of that. Just like other political leaders have said. And will that happen? It depends on a political agreement. A political agreement always has two aspects – one is programmatic, and the other is personnel. Until such a thing happens, we cannot say with certainty that there will be another government partner, Kovacevski said in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference in the Government, where, together with the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, Bojan Maricic, he informed about the screening process and the following activities related to EU integrations.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that the possibility is open for all those who want to join the concept of a European Macedonia and now is the time to do it, because, as he said, the faster accession of the country to the European Union depends on us.