During the next few weeks or months, the constitutional amendments will be debated with civil society organizations and experts in terms of their content but also in terms of their political significance, the Vice Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic said at a press conference in response to a journalist’s question.

According to Maricic, the political significance is much more than just constitutional changes to one part of the preamble and one amendment of the Committee for Relations between Communities, but, as he mentioned, these constitutional amendments have the meaning of a practical “green light” from our side, from our Parliament, for the continuation of negotiations with the European Union.