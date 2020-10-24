The Healthcare Ministry confirmed media reports that politician Amdi Bajram, who died today, was positive to the coronavirus. The Ministry will now work to track down anybody who has been in intense contact with Bajram in the past days.

The issue is greatly complicated by the fact that Bajram staged a large wedding for his grand-daughter just a week ago. After the plans were leaked online, as they were clearly in violation of the coronavirus restrictions, Bajram flew the guests to Istanbul and chartered a boat with hundreds of guests. The Ministry urged all who were in touch with Bajram to cooperate with the mapping out of his contacts.

Meanwhile, media outlets are reporting that the family is also planning to have a large burial for the colorful Roma politician. Large funerals are also banned and the treatment of bodies of Covid-19 patients is strictly watched over.