One Kumanovo doctor specialized in infectious diseases has contracted the coronavirus, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce informed today. Another doctor, from Stip, has been sent into self-quarantine.

We have 60 specialists in Macedonia, and 23 of them work in the clinic in Skopje, with the rest distributed across the country. Overall, we have a lack of specialists, especially in some hospitals. We had 800 doctors and a thousand nurses hired in the past two years and some are completing their specialist training, Filipce said when asked by “Republika” during his press conference today.