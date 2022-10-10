Effective aid or repetition of measures from the period of the covid-pandemic, with delayed solutions and promotion of populism? This is the question that is being analyzed by the public after Prime Minister Kovacevski promoted yesterday (October 9) the new set of measures to tackle the energy and price crisis, worth over 350 million euros, writes “Deutsche Welle”.

Such packages have been repeated for three years with the covid-pandemic and we have already learned how the government always prepares and presents them, it seems to me unnecessarily, with a large dose of populism, former Finance Minister Cevdet Hajredini told Deutsche Welle.

According to him, the squandering of large amounts of 350 million euros is something that can hardly be checked if it is true. Especially since the Government, with the review of the budget, promised that non-productive expenses would be cut, and by saving 200 million euros, the consequences of the economic and energy crisis would be managed, but there is no report on whether and how much was saved.