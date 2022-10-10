The criminal association in the latest affair involving Kovacevski entered businesses worth 26 million euros since SDS is in power, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The deserter Kovacevski founded “Pikcell Group”, together with his godfather Paunov, 5 months after SDS came to power in 2017. In just one year, they built a factory in Kocani for the production of photovoltaic panels. Through various state contracts, the company of Kovacevski’s godfather got tenders worth 2 million euros, and during the period when Kovacevski was the deputy minister of finance, the godfather’s company makes an agreement with EVN worth over 2 million euros. The whole way the solar cartel operates is like a criminal association. The company founded by Kovacevski is investing in a factory in TIRZ Tetovo, together with a newly established Bulgarian company, 8 months after Kovacevski became prime minister. The investment in Tetovo is in the amount of 54 million euros, and according to the participation in the shares, the part that “Pikcell Group” should invest is almost 22 million euros. In the affair, 26 million were lost. PO should not wait and open a case. There must be accountability, said the opposition party.