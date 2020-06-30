VMRO-DPMNE MP in the last parliament composition and the party’s MP candidate in the fifth electoral district, Antonio Milososki, has been hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, he informed on Facebook.

Milososki said he was hospitalized due to a fever lasting for a few days. He said he was fine and showed no other symptoms, and was waiting for the Covid-19 test results after the first one came back back negative.

Four days ago, Milososki’s mother, who is a nurse, informed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and he was ordered isolation until July 6.

