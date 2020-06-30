During Tuesday’s TV duel with Zoran Zaev hosted by TV24, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed that the European Union has closed its borders because the government is incapable to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Europe has closed its borders to us, because the government is incompetent, incapable and has dealt with the crisis badly, so this is another untruth told by Mr. Zoran Zaev, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said the crisis would continue, but the three-digit number of infections meant the government was handling the crisis badly.