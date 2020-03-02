Levica’s Dimitar Apasiev said Monday on TV Kanal 5 that the next step would be federalization, ie division into cantons of Macedonia. According to him, the EU is anti-Muslim and wants to split Macedonia so that the predominantly Muslim part of the country stays outside the EU.

The EU delivers to SDSM and Zaev about their service aimed at bilingualism, federalization. This is the Tirana platform. Not just Besa, any of the Albanian parties. The next step is dividing Macedonia into cantons, Zaev has promised that. So the citizens should beware of whom they are voting for, said Apasiev.