The European Commission’s report, which states significant progress of the Republic of Macedonia in the determined reform areas, is a good announcement for the start of EU accession negotiations with the country, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a meeting with the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, led by Minister Gordan Grlić Radman.

As the government’s press service informed, Spasovski stressed that the visit of the Croatian delegation to our country on the day of the report expresses the strong support that Republic of Croatia gives to Macedonia during the entire process of integration into the European Union.