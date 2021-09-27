Are we going to dissolve ourselves or abolish ourselves if the EU decides to stop enlargement?, former President Branko Crvenkovski said at Monday’s event at MANU.

Former President Branko Crvenkovski called for the creation of a national platform for a broad social consensus until all strategic goals of the country are resolved. At the MANU formal academy for the jubilee of the establishment of the modern Macedonian state, he called on the Academy, the University of Cyril and Methodius, the Chamber of Commerce and President Stevo Pendarovski to launch such an initiative, prepare the documents and offer them to the parties.

Once they sign, they will commit to fulfilling and respecting them, said Crvenkovski, who is unsure whether and how many parties will accept the idea.