During his term as Interior Minister, Oliver Spasovski was in an open coalition with the criminals and the underground, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during an interview with Alsat TV. Spasovski is now the interim Prime Minister, promoted to this position by his party leader Zoran Zaev who had to step down in the 100 days before the elections.

Crime flourished in our country. Spasovski was the first to join forces with the criminals. Four days before he was due to relinquish control over the Interior Ministry, he signed hundreds of appointments throughout the police ranks. Officers were labeled unprofessional only because they were seen as not fit to work for the SDSM party, the VMRO-DPMNE leader said.

Mickoski promised that under the coming VMRO-DPMNE led Government, there will be no more tolerance for criminals and corruption scandals.