At Tuesday’s session, the Government approved the proposal of the Crisis HQ as of Wednesday the nighttime curfew to start at midnight and last until 4 am.

The new measures will be valid from May 12 to May 18, and were adopted on the proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases based on the epidemiological situation, the declining number of hospitalizations and infections.

Events will be held in accordance with the the Covid-19 protocols, with indoor venues operating at up to 30 percent capacity, and the number of children cared for in a group in the kindergartens is increasing, ie from 15 to 20 children.