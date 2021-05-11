The Czech Republic supports Macedonia’s EU integration. I do not share the ideas about the historical position of Bulgaria. I wish Macedonia to join the EU as soon as possible, said today the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Lubomir Metnar at a joint press conference in Skopje with his host, the Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska.

The Czech Republic supports Macedonia’s EU accession, we would like this process to take place at a faster pace. Given the historical consequences, I offered assistance in communication and if there is interest we could help Macedonia with our experiences. As for the historical aspects, the Czech Republic also had problems with that. We support Macedonia, I do not share the ideas about the historical position of Bulgaria. I wish Macedonia joins the EU as soon as possible. Because membership in Euro-Atlantic structures will ensure wider security of the entire region, Metnar said when asked about the possible decoupling of Macedonia and Albania in the EU integration process.