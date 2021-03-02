The Association of Architects of Macedonia called on the Ohrid municipal authorities to prevent the planned construction of a new hotel at the site of the Park hotel which was recently demolished.

The Association warns that the large new hotel will further endanger the status of Ohrid as an UNESCO heritage site, due to the overdevelopment. The hotel sits on the very shore of the lake, and is close to the Gorica complex of official villas. They insists that the old design of the hotel is should have been protected due to its unique style.