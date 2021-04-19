A documentary program that the Bulgarian BTV channel is planning to air this week, on the town of Tryavna and its woodworkers, features the Star of Kutlesh or Star of Vergina sun symbol.

The symbol is banned from public use in Macedonia, under the Zaev – Tsipras Prespa Treaty signed in 2018. Greece claims the symbol, found on the grave of King Philip II of Macedon at the ancient city of Aiga, as its own national heritage. Still, it is in wide use across the region, found in churches and archaeological sites.

As part of the implementation of the Prespa Treaty, the Zaev regime began painting it over or scraping it off from places where it was featured in Macedonia.