“Beautiful Albania” writes the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on a photo from the Macedonian canyon Leshnica, located on the Shar Mountain.

The comments below the photo include tags of the Macedonian government, President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, but so far none of them has reacted to these “territorial claims”.

Although there is a place with the same name in Albania, it is still a photo from the Macedonian canyon.

Leshnica is a valley on Shar Mountain, located in the middle, in the area of the highest Shar peaks, between the peaks Sreden Kamen and Plat, about 17 km northwest of Popova Shapka. This small valley stretches over an area of about 1,000 hectares and is spread between the gorges of: Pena, Leshnicka River, Krivoshijska River and Skakalska River.