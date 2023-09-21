This year, Dojran has become part of a global initiative, joining 2,695 cities across 43 countries in organizing European Mobility Week events. In a proactive move towards environmental protection, the Municipality of Dojran has acquired 20 electric bikes, which we will make available for tourists and all interested members of the public.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications places a significant emphasis on the green agenda, with a strong commitment to taking measures aimed at environmental protection and the reduction of air pollution. Minister of Transport and Communications, Blagoj Bochvarski, underscored this commitment during the European Mobility Week event held in Dojran. He was joined by Matej Zakonjsek, the Director of the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community, and Dojran Mayor Ango Angov, all of whom came together to champion bicycles as a sustainable alternative mode of transportation.

Minister Bochvarski stated, “From the youngest members of our society to all citizens, we aim to enhance awareness about the adoption of alternative transportation methods. These not only contribute to the reduction of air pollution but also result in energy savings.”

According to Matej Zakonjsek of the Transport Community, bicycles serve as an exemplary mode of healthy transportation that can effectively contribute to environmental preservation.